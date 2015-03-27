Schumer Cruises to 3rd Term in New York

Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer has eased to a third term over a little-known Republican challenger in New York.

The Associated Press called the race for Schumer based on interviews with voters as they left the polls statewide Tuesday. Schumer defeated Jay Townsend, a political consultant making his first run for public office.

Schumer is the No. 3 Senate Democrat. He was overwhelmingly favored to win. He's considered a possible successor to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid if the Nevada senator loses his re-election bid.

Schumer was sitting on a political bank account that swelled to $23.2 million by August and had been able to give out millions from his campaign fund to help fellow Democrats in tighter races.