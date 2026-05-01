Amazon explores 'The Apprentice' reboot with Trump Jr. set for promotion: report

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With President Donald Trump "hired" by the American people for a second term, Amazon — which now owns production rights to NBC’s "The Apprentice" — is looking for a new host to potentially reboot the once No. 1-rated television program, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump leveraged decades of media coverage as a New York mogul amid the ups and downs of the 1980s and 1990s into a smash-hit program that premiered in 2004, following several wannabe business executives through a several-week "job interview" to work for the Trump Organization.

Fifteen seasons and a presidency-compelled hiatus later, Amazon is reportedly considering Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. for the role, as the eldest son has served as a frequent stand-in "boardroom adviser" for Trump executives Carolyn Kepcher and George Ross.

Trump addressed rumors of a reboot on Thursday, telling Fox News' Peter Doocy that his son is a "good guy" and would "probably be good" in the role.

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"He’s got a little charisma going. You need a little charisma for that sucker. So, we’ll see what happens," Trump said.

Several people familiar with the discussions told the Wall Street Journal that Amazon executives have internally discussed casting Trump Jr. as a host for an "Apprentice" reboot if they do indeed launch the project.

The Journal reported Amazon has not yet approached Trump Sr., Trump Jr., or any Trump family members, but that, instead of NBC, it would air the show on Amazon Prime.

A source close to Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the Journal report was indeed the first time the 48-year-old father of five had heard his name was in the pot.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Trump Organization for comment, as well as Amazon and Amazon’s production company.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Journal that the Jeff Bezos-led company previously acquired MGM, which itself bought a majority stake in reality-show impresario Mark Burnett’s company several years earlier.

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Burnett has launched several reality shows, including "The Apprentice" and CBS-aired contests "The Amazing Race" and "Survivor," with the latter now in its 50th season. The credits for "The Apprentice" list Trump Sr. as executive producer.

A reboot would be Amazon's second foray into Trumpworld in recent months, as it recently debuted a $40 million biopic of first lady Melania Trump that drew praise from supporters and mockery from critics like ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

"Melania" was directed by Brett Ratner of "Rush Hour" fame, as Trump reportedly pressed Paramount Pictures to revive the Jackie Chan-Chris Tucker series and put Ratner back at the helm, according to CNBC, which further reported the original New Line Cinema films are now subject to a distribution pact between Paramount and New Line parent Warner Bros.

Trump Sr. regularly touted his "Apprentice" success across his political tenure, once telling the National Prayer Breakfast that attendees should "pray" for former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger after the Terminator took over the show and oversaw what the president called a ratings collapse.

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Schwarzenegger, the most recent Republican to serve as governor in Sacramento, occasionally spars with Trump, as he is seen as less bombastic and more politically moderate than the president.

"Hey Donald, I have a great idea," Schwarzenegger shot back at Trump in an X video at the time.

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"Why don't we switch jobs — you take over TV — since you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job so that people can finally sleep comfortable again — hmm?" the Austria native, who voted for then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich in 2016, quipped.

Fox News Digital reached out to NBCUniversal for additional comment on the potential resurrection of their onetime series. Neither Amazon nor the Trump Organization responded by publication time.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.