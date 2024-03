Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Populist firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., will not run in the special election for Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck's seat, she declared Wednesday.

Buck stunned Republicans Tuesday by announcing he will leave Congress on March 22, a move that triggers a special election on June 25 to temporarily fill the vacancy in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. His early retirement will reduce the House GOP majority even further.

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, earlier this year announced she would run to succeed Buck in the 3rd. But on Wednesday, the congresswoman clarified she will not run in the special election to fill Buck's vacancy, as doing so would require her to vacate her own seat.

In a post on X, Boebert called Buck's announcement "a gift to the uniparty" and claimed establishment Republicans were attempting to "rig" an election "I'm winning by 25 points."

"Forcing an unnecessary Special Election on the same day as the Primary Election will confuse voters, result in a lameduck Congressman on day one, and leave the 4th District with no representation for more than three months. The 4th District deserves better," Boebert said.

"I will not further imperil the already very slim House Republican majority by resigning my current seat and will continue to deliver on my constituents’ priorities while also working hard to earn the votes of the people of Colorado’s 4th District who have made clear they are hungry for a real conservative," she continued.

"I am the only Trump-endorsed, America First candidate in this race and will win the 4th District’s Primary Election on June 25th and General Election on November 5th."

Buck will leave Congress after serving in the House of Representatives since 2014. He is currently assigned to the House Judiciary Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Though he holds a conservative voting record, Buck has demonstrated an independent steak that has at times put him at odds with other Republicans.

Buck was one of three House Republicans who opposed the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

After his resignation, the breakdown of Congress will be 431 members with 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats. The GOP will only be able to lose two votes of their own on any given issue.

The next special election is for the seat occupied by former Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., on April 30.

If that seat stays in Democratic hands, the new breakdown is 432 members with 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats. That would mean the margin would effectively be one seat for the GOP.

Should the GOP lose just two votes there is a tie, and by rule, the vote will fail in the House.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price and Chad Pergram contributed to this update.