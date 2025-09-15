X account racks up dozens of firings for those publicly celebrating Kirk assassination: 'Fighting back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An X account belonging to a conservative activist with over 1 million followers has been posting numerous examples of individuals celebrating or downplaying the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, racking up several firings along the way.

"For years, the left tried to destroy people for simply having conservative values," Students for Trump National Chair Ryan Fournier told Fox News Digital. "They ruined careers, families, livelihoods. But now, we are fighting back."

Since Kirk’s death, Fournier has been using his account with 1.2 million followers to post examples of individuals celebrating or mocking the assassination on social media and asking his followers to email examples to tips@ryanfournier.com.

Fournier told Fox News Digital that he has received 51,000 tips, 300 million views on his platforms, 15 million engagements, his Facebook has surpassed 1 million followers, and at least 76 people have been fired over their posts.

"The American people are awake," Fournier said. "And we are not stopping."

On Saturday, Fournier posted on X about Apple employee Cody Ikerd’s social media post saying, "Imagine having died such a horrible person that someone sharing your life’s work is considered ‘insensitive.’"

Fournier also posted Apple’s press contact emails and, days later, told his 1.2 million followers that Ikerd had been fired.

Chance Williams, an employee at Old Navy who used "she/they/enby/transfem" pronouns on social media, responded to Kirk’s death by commenting, "Rest in piss, scum."

"UPDATE: @OldNavy has confirmed Chance Williams (she/they/enby/transfem) has been fired," Fournier posted on X after exposing the employee’s comment.

"Time to change the pronouns to was/were!"

Fournier’s effort hasn’t just implicated national brands but has reached into local markets as well, including a post on X about an instructor at a fitness studio in Scottsdale, Arizona, who allegedly mocked Kirk on social media following his assassination.

"UPDATE: @KarmaScottsdale has fired Jordyn Robinson," Fournier posted on X after his initial post.

Educators have also found themselves being called out by Fournier, including an ELD interventionist in Arkansas who was reportedly fired after Fournier posted on X that she had called Kirk’s death "divine justice."

Politicians have not been immune to Fournier’s effort either, as evidenced by the conservative activist's post calling out Palmetto Bay, Florida Council Member Steve Cody, who allegedly posted online, "Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

Cody is now facing calls to resign, including from two fellow lawmakers who provided statements to Fox News Digital.

"Political violence has no place in America. Councilman Steve Cody’s disturbing despicable statements are entirely unbecoming of an elected official & he must resign immediately," GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez said.

"In America we have the right to freedom of speech, Steve Cody won’t be arrested for what he said but he certainly has the right to lose his job for it!"

Florida state Rep. Omar Blanco, who represents Palmetto Bay, told Fox News Digital, "Hate speech and mocking violence have no home in Palmetto Bay. For the good of our community, Councilman Steve Cody must resign."

Fournier’s push to shine a light on employees who have appeared to condone political violence, which has been echoed by several top conservative influencer accounts, including LibsofTikTok, Robby Starbuck, and Corey A. DeAngelis, has faced pushback from many on the left claiming it impedes free speech that conservatives often champion.

"This is not cancel culture," Fournier told Fox News Digital. "This is consequence culture. This is not an attack on the First Amendment. You want to praise an assassination? Fine. But don’t cry when your boss, your school board, or your community finds out what kind of sick, soulless person you really are."