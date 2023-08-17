Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Schiff's GOP opponent rips Dem for ignoring LA's smash-and-grab crime surge, enabling 'criminal culture'

Los Angeles County recently hit by 3 'flash mob' robberies in 1 week

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
California high-end store robbed in broad daylight by mob Video

California high-end store robbed in broad daylight by mob

Dozens of masked thieves stole high-end merchandise from a Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff’s 2024 GOP Senate opponent in California is blasting the congressman for turning a blind eye to surging crime in his state, including a recent string of flash mob smash-and-grab robberies, one of which recently occurred in Schiff’s own district.

The crime spike in Los Angeles in recent years has recently become more prominent in the form of high-profile smash-and-grab robberies in high-end department stores, including a Nordstrom store that resulted in theft of merchandise worth an estimated $60,000 to $100,000.

Conservatives in Los Angeles have pointed to zero cash bail and progressive policies that lowered the threshold to make arrests as a driving factor in rising crime. Eric Early, a Republican attorney running against Schiff for U.S. Senate, told Fox News Digital that Schiff has not been vocal enough about those policies and the resulting crime.

"There is no punishment for these people who are doing the smash-and-grabs, zero," Early said, "and Adam Schiff has not said a word against it."

LOS ANGELES NIKE STORE RANSACKED BY THIEVES IN SMASH-AND-GRAB HEIST

Adam Schiff, left, smash/grab crime scene right

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left; a video image shows the recent Topanga Mall Nordstrom robbery in Los Angeles. (Getty Images | Instagram/@ella_ise24/Local News X/TMX)

"Our district attorney, who Adam Schiff supports, refuses to charge them with felony theft or burglary. So, they all know they can get away with this. And the fact that Adam Schiff has not said a word about it is further confirmation about how he supports this criminal culture out here."

Last week, dozens of masked thieves descended upon a Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, California, within Schiff’s district, and made off with about $300,000 within minutes.

ZERO CASH BAIL TO BLAME FOR 'BRAZEN' SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES IN LA, POLICE UNION SAYS

ransacked Nordstrom in California

A group of 30-50 people were caught on video ransacking a Nordstrom store at the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles on Aug. 12, 2023. (Instagram/@ella_ise24)

It appears that Schiff has not mentioned the Glendale incident or any other smash-and-grab incident across the state, either on Twitter or via press release.

"In Los Angeles now, more and more families, more and more people of all sorts of every walk of life, of all ages, of all political parties, are afraid to go out to go shopping in their local stores because they don't want to be caught up in the middle of what could be a terribly dangerous situation, and Schiff is just not a leader," Early told Fox News Digital.

"There's a complete vacuum of leadership in this entire state of California, and Adam Schiff is one of the members of the vacuum class."

CALI CRIME SURGE COMES AFTER LIBERAL REFORMS, BUT FEW SUPPORTERS READY TO DEFEND CHANGES

Eric Early, left; Adam Schiff, right

GOP Senate candidate Eric Early, left, and Rep. Adam Schiff (Eric Early | Getty Images)

Schiff’s office and campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A recent Berkeley IGS Poll shows that Early, who leads a crowded field in the race to replace retiring Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein with 31% of California voters still undecided, told Fox News Digital that his campaign is based on fighting for "forgotten Americans" that goes "across party lines." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adam Schiff in car with Nancy Pelosi in parade.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff ride in the 53rd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 25, 2023. (Miikka Skaffari/WireImage)

"We see what's going on, and we see in California here that we have a ruling class of elected officials who are allowing not only allowing this stuff to happen but are signing off on the very laws and policies that are continuing to perpetuate it and make it even worse," Early said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics