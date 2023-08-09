California high-end store raided by dozens of masked thieves who escape in waiting getaway cars

A mob of thieves was captured on video fleeing a luxury clothing store in Glendale, California, carrying armloads of merchandise reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Bystanders outside the Americana at Brand shopping complex in Glendale recorded now-viral cellphone video of the dozens of masked thieves running out of an Yves Saint Laurent store.

"All merchandise was taken in less than a minute," a store worker told FOX11 Los Angeles.

Video shows that a delivery driver nearby tried to stop one thief as another bystander shouted, "Let him go! It’s not worth it."

Other witnesses are seen standing by and watching the thieves carrying clothes and handbags into waiting getaway cars.

The suspects escaped to multiple getaway cars that were parked outside and sped away.

The stolen merchandise was estimated to be worth about $300,000, Glendale police told KABC-TV.

Police said the "flash mob" burglary involved between 30 and 40 suspects who all escaped in about 20 separate vehicles, the station reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Glendale Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

California, like many states, has seen brazen smash-and-grab robberies in recent years, a trend that saw an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, a group of masked thieves ransacked a jewelry store in Irvine, California, and made off with nearly $900,000 in merchandise.

