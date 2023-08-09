Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft
Published

California high-end store raided by dozens of masked thieves who escape in waiting getaway cars

$300,000 in merchandise reportedly stolen from Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Dozens of masked thieves stole high-end merchandise from a Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.

A mob of thieves was captured on video fleeing a luxury clothing store in Glendale, California, carrying armloads of merchandise reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Bystanders outside the Americana at Brand shopping complex in Glendale recorded now-viral cellphone video of the dozens of masked thieves running out of an Yves Saint Laurent store.

"All merchandise was taken in less than a minute," a store worker told FOX11 Los Angeles.

Video shows that a delivery driver nearby tried to stop one thief as another bystander shouted, "Let him go! It’s not worth it." 

A mob of thieves was caught on video fleeing with merchandise from a Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand shopping complex in Glendale, California, on Tuesday.

Other witnesses are seen standing by and watching the thieves carrying clothes and handbags into waiting getaway cars.

The suspects escaped to multiple getaway cars that were parked outside and sped away. 

The thieves were recorded on cellphones running with armloads of merchandise to waiting getaway cars.

The stolen merchandise was estimated to be worth about $300,000, Glendale police told KABC-TV. 

Police said the "flash mob" burglary involved between 30 and 40 suspects who all escaped in about 20 separate vehicles, the station reported.

A witness told FOX11 Los Angeles that the thieves snatched the merchandise and fled in less than a minute.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Glendale Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

California, like many states, has seen brazen smash-and-grab robberies in recent years, a trend that saw an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Last week, a group of masked thieves ransacked a jewelry store in Irvine, California, and made off with nearly $900,000 in merchandise.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.