Scaramucci: Ocasio-Cortez's star fading in New York after Amazon miss

Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is losing steam in New York while appearing on “Hannity” Monday.

Scaramucci said New Yorkers are getting tiring of Ocasio-Cortez following her role in Amazon pulling their headquarters from Queens, and that she will be challenged during the next election.

“They'll find somebody to challenge her in that district… somebody more moderate I think will take her lights out. I don't know, she destroyed herself with this whole Amazon thing,” Scaramucci said.

Speaking with CBS News' Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes" Sunday, Pelosi downplayed Ocasio-Cortez’s role in the Democratic Party.

"You have these wings, AOC and her group on one side," Stahl told Pelosi.

"That's like five people," the speaker responded.

Scaramucci said New Yorkers are “tired” of the congresswoman.

“So, she's colorful she's got some interesting ways to attract attention to herself but I think I think New York's getting tired of it,” Scaramucci told host Sean Hannity.

Fox News's Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.