Sanders urged Harris to focus 'on the working class, not just on abortion,' book reveals

Left-wing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reportedly urged then-Vice President Kamala Harris to focus on the "working class" instead of abortion as she took the mantle of the Democratic Party during the unprecedented 2024 election cycle, according to Harris' highly anticipated book, "107 Days."

"I supported Joe because he was the strongest voice for the working class. Please focus on the working class, not just on abortion," Sanders told Harris, according to her notes of their conversation following then-President Joe Biden dropping out of the race July 21, 2024.

Sanders was among a lengthy list of top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who initially resisted endorsing Harris immediately after Biden dropped out, instead offering her advice to focus on the working class.

Harris ultimately lost all seven of the battleground states to President Donald Trump at the ballot box Nov. 4, 2024, with Democrats, media pundits and others offering a handful of reasons explaining the loss, with many pointing to how the party embraced left-wing policies such as transgender issues in children and sports versus supporting the working and middle class.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change," Sanders posted to X in November 2024, accompanied by a press release on the election results. "And they’re right."

Other top pundits, including James Carville, have said the party "betrayed" working-class voters in favor of building a "too-cool-for-school group" that bled White male voters, while party leaders in 2025 have returned to the drawing board to map out how to attract White male votes who threw their votes to Trump.

During the campaign cycle, Harris did focus a handful of events and speeches on abortion, and also came under fire for mocking pro-life protesters at an event in Wisconsin just hours before she skipped the Al Smith Catholic charity dinner that same day.

The Vermont senator ultimately endorsed Harris July 27, 2024 — just days after Biden dropped out — and declared on X that "We must defeat Trump, elect VP @KamalaHarris, and create a government that works for all, not just the 1%."

Harris continued in her book that postmortem data on the election cycle found voters, most notably the youth, did not cast votes based on abortion, the war in Israel or climate change, but for economic reasons, bolstering Sanders' initial advice that she focus her attention on the working class.

"Polling revealed that many of these young voters didn’t feel they knew me. And contrary to some predictions, they did not vote primarily on reproductive rights, or Gaza, or climate change," she wrote in her book. "They voted on their perceived economic interests. In a postelection study conducted by Tufts University, 40 percent put the economy and jobs as their top issue."

The former vice president released her highly anticipated memoir Tuesday, which will be followed by her launching of a book tour in cities across the nation, and in London, in the coming weeks.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sanders' office for comment Tuesday morning but did not immediately receive a reply.