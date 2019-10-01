Sanders launches first television ad of campaign, spending big after latest fundraising haul

Hours after announcing a whopping $25.3 million fundraising haul over the past three months, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders launched the first television commercial of his 2020 White House campaign.

The Sanders presidential campaign said Tuesday tit'll spend $1.3 million to run the ads starting Thursday in Iowa, the state that kicks off the primary and caucus nominating calendar.

The 60- and 30-second TV spots – titled “Fights for Us” -- highlight the progressive Vermont senator's decades calling for economic transformation and an end to income inequality.

SANDERS HAULS IN AN EYE-POPPING $25-MILLION IN THIRD FUNDRAISING QUARTER

“Bernie Sanders. Fighting to raise wages for American workers, leading the fight to guarantee health care for all, standing up for civil rights, seniors, veterans and our children’s future,” says the narrator.

The Sanders campaign noted that the ads were produced entirely in-house and that they would run for at least two weeks

News of Sanders’ cash haul comes as the populist senator has faded in many recent national and crucial early-voting state polls to third place. He appears to be lagging former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Warren is the other progressive standard-bearer in the 2020 Democratic nomination race.

WARREN DISHING OUT $10 MILLION TO RUN ADS IN EARLY VOTING STATES

Warren announced a week ago that she’ll spend at least $10 million to start running digital and TV ads over the next couple of months in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, the first four states to vote in the primaries and caucuses.