Russia bars entry to DNI Haines, FBI Director Wray, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, others, in response to sanctions

Russia barred top U.S. security officials from entering the country, just one day after President Biden launched sweeping sanctions and expelled 10 Russian diplomats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed the move was not in reaction to Thursday’s sanctions, but rather sanctions instated on March 2.

BIDEN INVITES RUSSIA TO A SUMMER SUMMIT IN EUROPE AMID SANCTIONS

Eight officials, including Director of U.S. National Intelligence Avril Haines; FBI Director Christopher Wray; U.S. Attorney General Merrick Brian Garland; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal; and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, have all been barred from entering Russia for their actions targeting "anti-Russia policy."

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former CIA Director Robert James Woolsey have also been forbidden from entering Russia.

The ministry said the recent tension between the U.S. and Russia were "unprecedented complications" that have been "provoked by Washington."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ questions.