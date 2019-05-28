Rush Limbaugh: Trump giving Democrats a taste of their own medicine by criticizing Biden in Japan

President Trump didn't do anything wrong by calling out former Vice President Joe Biden while overseas, and instead was giving Democrats a taste of their own medicine, according to Rush Limbaugh.

The conservative radio talk show host lauded the president on Tuesday and called out Democrats for their criticism of Trump mocking Biden while he was in Japan.

"For crying out loud, how many Democrats, how many members of the media have gone to Europe or anywhere and started ripping Trump? As though Trump is doing something here that’s unusual, that is unique, and that has never been done before," Limbaugh said.

"What Trump is doing is turning it around. Normally Republicans do not play tit-for-tat, this kind of thing. Republicans are sitting ducks. Republicans play nice. Republicans play by the accepted rules and the norms of American politics defined by the Democrat Party, the Washington establishment, and the media."

Trump, who spent Memorial Day weekend in Japan, said he “smiled” when Kim called Biden a “low IQ individual," among other insults.

'North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?" Trump tweeted Saturday.

Biden's campaign deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement to Fox News Tuesday that the president's comments were "beneath the dignity of the office.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself. And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging 'love letters' with Kim Jong Un," Bedingfield also said in the statement.

Limbaugh played a clip of former President Obama criticizing Trump in 2015 for disparaging then Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., while in Africa and once again accused Democrats of not having a sense of humor.

"These guys are running around ripping Trump everywhere. Who knows if Kim Jong-un even knows who Joe Biden is. But Trump says that he said it, says he agrees. 'I agree with Kim Jong-un’s statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ' - Again, it’s people that don’t have a sense of humor, "Limbaugh said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.