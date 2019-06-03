Karl Rove: Booing of Democrats at California State Convention indicative of current split in the party

After presidential hopeful John Delaney was booed on stage during the California Democratic Convention for criticizing "Medicare-for-all," former political adviser Karl Rove has argued that the incident illustrates a divide among Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

During a Monday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends," Rove said he believes Delaney and former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper, who was booed for denouncing socialism, chose their words carefully and intentionally.

"I thought it was a way to break out," the former senior policy adviser said. "Not very effective, they are not likely to go anywhere. It shows the fundamental break inside of the Democratic primary contests this year," he continued.

Rove added that those candidates are likely trying to associate themselves with a more "traditional" Democratic standpoint as opposed to "nutty left-wing candidates."

BERNIE SANDERS RENEWS ATTACK ON TRUMP, CALLS HIM THE 'MOST DANGEROUS PRESIDENT IN MODERN HISTORY'

Some candidates at the California Democratic Convention, most notably Bernie Sanders, have advocated in favor of "Medicare-for-all." During his speech, Sanders also took veiled swipes at Joe Biden, who skipped the convention to attend an LGBTQ rights dinner.

"Biden was smart. He didn't need to go there," Rove said. "I thought Sanders made a mistake taking a slam at him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rove went on to discuss the possibilities for success among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in California - a major state ahead of the election. Rove predicted that it was likely that Joe Biden would get more delegates than others, but that Sen. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and potentially Elizabeth Warren could also secure delegates.