Rush Limbaugh: Pelosi's reported 'prison' comment a sign she's in 'big trouble' with her own party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is in big trouble with her own party, and her reported comment about wanting to see President Trump in prison proves it, according to Rush Limbaugh.

The conservative radio host offered up his analysis of the situation Thursday after Politico reported Pelosi told top committee chairmen in her party: “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”

“She’s trying to keep her impeachment mob at bay. And she’s having trouble. She’s in big trouble. You know, Trump has a nickname for her, “Nervous Nancy,” and it’s spot on. Nancy Pelosi, Nervous Nancy’s losing control. She knows that she is losing control,” Limbaugh said.

SCHIFF SAYS IMPEACHMENT 'IS DESTINED FOR FAILURE,' CALLS GOP 'CULT OF THE PRESIDENT'S PERSONALITY'

“We’ve got the Speaker of the House of Representatives openly saying she wants to put Donald Trump in jail! And for what? What’s the crime? What has Trump done that would warrant being sent to jail?”

Limbaugh also said things may get worse for the speaker if the “far-left” Democrats begin to raise money, putting the pressure on her and most likely costing the party the 2020 elections.

PELOSI TOLD DEMS SHE WANTS TO SEE TRUMP 'IN PRISON': REPORT

“If that crowd -- and they are typified by the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes and all these people running for president. If they start raising serious money, then that’s gonna put even more pressure on Pelosi,” Limbaugh said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Money speaks in politics, and if these people want Trump impeached start getting overwhelmed with contributions, Pelosi gonna be in deep doo-doo. Because in her view, impeaching Trump may mean she loses the House in 2020. And there’s no “maybe” about it. She thinks impeaching Trump will guarantee his reelection.”