Neighboring states invite disaffected NY, NJ, VA voters to move after Dems' election sweep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Republicans suffered a bruising election night in Virginia, the governor of the state once part of the commonwealth issued a public invitation for disillusioned residents to head west.

That and invitations from other states came as the trend of people fleeing New York City and New Jersey after elections continues to change political dynamics, including in one of the biggest swing states.

"It’s about to get awful blue in the Commonwealth of Virginia," West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said after urban and suburban areas turned out for Democrats and overwhelmed comparatively anemic GOP turnout.

INSIDE JAY JONES AND THE DEMOCRATS’ LATE SURGE TO UPSET WINS ACROSS VIRGINIA, FROM THE SUBURBS TO THE SHORE

"Don’t wait for the high taxes and heavy regulations to come. Now is your chance to escape to ‘Wild and Wonderful’ West Virginia," Morrisey added Wednesday, citing the state’s famous tagline.

While it lost a congressional seat in the last census, West Virginia has since seen population expansion in its two panhandles, the eastern being 70-90 miles from Washington and the northern equally proximate to Pittsburgh. It was part of Virginia until 1863.

Some officials in Kentucky, which also borders Virginia, also welcomed the prospect of right-leaning voters relocating to the other side of Pine Mountain in Kentucky.

"Kentucky is open for business," Attorney General Russell Coleman told Fox News Digital Thursday.

'GONE TO FLORIDA AND TEXAS': NEW BILLBOARDS SLAM NY, NJ OVER MASSIVE RESIDENT FLIGHT TO RED STATES

"Any Virginia family or business who wants to trade one commonwealth for another and enjoy our safe streets, competitive utility rates and respect for the rule of law is welcome."

Coleman said that while political conditions in Richmond may appear cloudy to some, things are looking up for those eyeing Frankfort.

"It’s the beginning of college basketball season, and there’s no better time to be a Kentuckian," Coleman quipped.

While not considered a true swing state, Kentucky has a Democratic governor, two Republican senators and a similar dynamic to other swing states in that its rural areas are heavily red but sparsely populated compared to blue strongholds like Lexington and Louisville.

THE RESULTS ARE IN: 2025'S BIGGEST WINNER AND LOSERS FROM THE OFF-YEAR ELECTIONS

Further north, Pennsylvania is making its own pitch, as egress out of New York City and New Jersey has been ongoing for several years there already.

A bipartisan bill introduced earlier this year would provide such assistance to new Pennsylvanians and any residents who have not yet purchased a home.

"Buying a home is a significant milestone for many individuals and families that creates opportunities for growing families as well as the accrual of generational wealth," state Reps. Nathan Davidson, D-Camp Hill, and Thomas Kutz, R-Mount Holly Springs, said in a statement on their bill.

Many people, including former New Yorkers, brave the two- to three-hour commute to the Big Apple to retain their jobs in exchange for lower taxes and better quality of life.

FIRST TIME VOTING? HERE IS THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO BALLOT BOXES, CRITICAL ISSUES ON ELECTION DAY

That has resulted in northeastern Pennsylvania turning purple. The once-Republican-friendly region has given way to narrow U.S. House races in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

As Billy Joel’s "Allentown" foretold, the region has been undergoing change for decades, shifting away from now-defunct Bethlehem Steel and other industry and becoming a hub for warehousing and technology, as residential and commercial real estate costs rise but not to the height of New Jersey and New York City.

Nearly 50,000 New York residents moved to Pennsylvania in 2022 alone, while 40,000 New Jerseyans did the same that year.

During his race, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli praised Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro for the state’s more favorable climate compared to his own.

MARK PENN: DEMOCRATS WIN THE MOMENT, BUT LEFT-WING TILT THREATENS THEIR FUTURE

That led Shapiro to remind voters he was supporting Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill.

Fox News Digital reached out to Shapiro for comment on the continued westward exodus.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Gettysburg, a top member of the majority’s caucus and potential 2026 gubernatorial candidate, told Fox News Digital he would welcome more Americans wishing to "escape the high taxes, soft-on-crime policies and heavy-handed government mandates" that have made New Jersey and other blue states "unaffordable and unsafe."

"Pennsylvania is a beautiful, free and opportunity-rich state. We know that many of the folks coming here share our values: faith, family, freedom and fiscal sanity," he said.

"They want safe neighborhoods, good schools and leaders who put citizens first — not ideology. And we welcome them with open arms."

However, he offered a warning to any new residents bringing their home-state policies with them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I gently urge those arriving from failed blue states to leave behind the politics that caused them to leave in the first place," the retired Army colonel said.

"Pennsylvania doesn't need to become the next New Jersey or Northern Virginia. What we have here is worth protecting."