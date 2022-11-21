Doug Mastriano is a Republican Pennsylvania Senator who served the state’s 33rd District. After being elected in 2019, the Army veteran competed in the 2022 race for governor against Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Ultimately, Mastriano lost to Shapiro in the governor’s race.

Mastriano was commissioned in the U.S Army in 1986 and served in West Germany before he was deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Also during his time in the Army, he served four years with NATO and was deployed to Afghanistan three times. At the end of his Army career, he taught as a Professor at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he taught students striving to get their master’s degree.

Mastriano got his bachelor’s degree from Eastern University in St. Davids, Pennsylvania in 2009. He also holds four master’s degrees which are in Strategy, Strategic Intelligence, Military Operations and Airpower.

In addition to his education and Army experience, he is also an author. He wrote “Alvin York: A New Biography of the Hero of the Argonne” in 2014 and a second book, “Thunder in the Argonne” in 2018.

After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017 after serving as a Colonel for 30 years, he began his journey to the Senate.

In 2019, Mastriano was elected as the Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District. In 2022, he went for the state’s open seat for governor, but ultimately lost to his opponent Shapiro.

Mastriano is married to Rebecca Mastriano and they have one son, Josiah, who is a graduate from Liberty University.