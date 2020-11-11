Romney refutes rumors he will serve in Biden administration

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, denied he's been contacted by President-elect Joe Biden to serve in his incoming administration, despite speculation that Biden will attempt to reach across the aisle and choose a prominent Republican to serve in his Cabinet in the spirit of bipartisanship.

"The answer is, no, I have not been approached nor will I be approached, and I'm not going to be part of the Biden administration," Romney said during a call with reporters, according to The Hill.

Romney will continue to hold his seat in the Senate and is up for reelection in 2024.

"I'll be serving this term and who knows maybe even another one representing our great state," he said.

Romney ran for president in 2012 but lost against incumbent President Barack Obama.

He was considered a strong candidate for President Trump's secretary of State but the discussions were later shelved.

He has since sparred with Trump on several occasions, denying the president his full loyalty and support and blasting him for his role in toxic political culture.

The Utah Republican revealed last month that he didn’t vote for President Trump but didn’t say who won his vote. He was also the first GOP senator to congratulate Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris for their victory to the White House, despite Trump's refusal to accept the results of the election.