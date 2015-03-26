Romney moves closer to GOP nomination with primary wins in Kentucky, Arkansas

Mitt Romney has swept the Kentucky and Arkansas Republican presidential primaries, inching closer to the GOP nomination he is certain to win.

With no serious opposition left, the former Massachusetts governor easily won both contests.

Romney is within 110 delegates of winning the nomination, a threshold he should reach next week, when voters go to the polls in Texas.

Romney had previously struggled in some Southern states, when other Republican candidates were still actively campaigning. Tuesday's contests gave him an opportunity to display solid support in two states he should win in November.

Romney has been in general election mode for weeks, spending much of his time fundraising and focusing on Democratic President Barack Obama.