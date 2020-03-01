Roger Stone gets testy with Axios reporter asking about his criminal case

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone got testy in an Axios interview that aired Sunday night, as Stone refused to answer questions related to his criminal case because of a court-imposed gag order against him but said he's "proud" of his support for the president.

Stone, who was sentenced to over three years in prison after being convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, repeatedly told Mike Allen, the co-founder and executive editor of Axios, "I'm not going to discuss that," or "I can't comment on that" after Allen probed him about his wrongdoings.

"I'm not going to discuss anything that pertains to this case and that could be inferred to pertain to the case," Stone said agitatedly in response to Allen's questions in the "Axios on HBO" interview. "This is going to be a very boring interview."

When asked if he's expecting a presidential pardon, Stone said: "I'm certainly not going to comment on that."

He has remained under a gag order imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson as she considered motions in his case. Stone’s legal team has requested a new trial amid claims of bias on the part of the jury forewoman, as her history of Democratic Party activism and anti-Trump social media posts emerged.

Stone defended Trump, despite it being "several years" since they last spoke, and said he was confident Trump "will go down now, regardless of the future, as one of our greatest presidents."

When confronted with a quote by Trump from a 2008 New Yorker interview -- in which Trump called Stone "a stone-cold loser" and said "he always tries taking credit for things he never did" -- Stone said the quote was "outdated."

Stone also refuted claims by Donald Trump Jr. that he exaggerated his access to the Trumps, saying: "Well, he wasn't around, so I'm not sure how he would know?"

He continued, "One does not have to be on a campaign staff in order to affect the electoral outcome of an election in America. Given the modern miracle of social media and the ability to communicate, I'm proud of my support for the president. I did as much as I possibly could on my own to get him elected."

Stone also said he has become deeply religious and "renewed my faith," adding that he was born Catholic. He said his commitment to religion has brought him "an enormous amount of solace and peace."

Stone also bolstered Trump's wide support from evangelical Christians, saying he believed Trump was "steadfast in his faith."

"Christians believe deeply in redemption and they believe in evolution," Stone said. "It's not whether you've sinned-- we've all sinned. It's not mistakes you made 15 years ago or 20 years ago or last year. It's what's in your heart today. I think Trump has been forgiven anything he did wrong. I think we all have and I think he's a different person."

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.