Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post: 'My wife is kicking me'

Former Trump political adviser Roger Stone told a federal judge he was "heartfully sorry" for "a stupid lapse in judgment," after he posted a picture of her on Instagram showing what appeared to be crosshairs in the background.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the federal court for the District of Columbia issued a limited gag order in Stone's obstruction and false statements case last week, preventing Stone from discussing the case near the courthouse. Stone was being questioned Thursday by Jackson and government lawyers as to why Jackson should not modify or revoke his bail -- or even impose a full gag order.

"I am under enormous pressure," Stone said. "I now have TV people saying I will be raped if I go to jail. I'm having trouble putting food on the table and paying the rent." (Indeed, CNN senior political analyst David Gergen pondered on air Monday if Stone -- whom he called a "dandy" -- would be raped in prison.)

Stone deleted the Instagram photo, but later posted the same one again, this time without the crosshairs, and slammed the trial in a caption.

CNN ANALYST PONDERS: WILL STONE BE SUBJECT TO RAPE IN PRISON?

Jackson reminded Stone that he would be subject to government cross-examination and was under oath. Asked whether he understood the picture could be construed as a threat, Stone replied: "I now recognize that. … I can’t rationalize my thinking because I wasn’t thinking, and that’s my fault."

"I am kicking myself for my own stupidity, but not more than my wife is kicking me," Stone later told Jackson. He added that "my consulting business has dried up" and said, "I've exhausted my savings."

Stone acknowledged that "the posting was my responsibility, and I regret it. This was an egregious stupid error, for which I apologize again to the court."

Stone and his lawyers filed a notice on Monday night, admitting that sharing the picture wasn't appropriate and that he was sorry.

Stone pleaded not guilty last month to obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress after being indicted last month as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, was also ordered not to travel anywhere other than Washington, the Eastern District of New York, and the Southern District of Florida while the case is pending.

Stone is not permitted to have a passport in his possession or apply for any new passport. Stone was also ordered to return to court “whenever required.”

