Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Republicans
Published

RNC speakers: What to know about former Florida AG Pam Bondi

Bondi has established herself as one of the president’s biggest defenders

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
President Trump touts US economic recovery, warns Joe Biden will crater stocksVideo

President Trump touts US economic recovery, warns Joe Biden will crater stocks

Reaction from Fox Business Network's Charlie Gasparino, Kat Timpf, host of 'Simply Kat,' and Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who co-chairs the group “Women For Trump,” is part of the lineup of speakers for the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

She served as Florida’s AG between 2011 and 2019, and was one of Trump’s early supporters the first time around.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attend a rally with Florida governor candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and other GOP candidates at the Hillsborough County Republican Party office in Tampa.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attend a rally with Florida governor candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and other GOP candidates at the Hillsborough County Republican Party office in Tampa. (CQ Roll Call)

At the 2016 GOP convention, she famously gave a speech in which she encouraged “Lock Her Up” chants directed at Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Lock her up, I love that,” Bondi said to an audience member holding a sign.

After serving as attorney general, Bondi headed the lobbying firm Ballard Partners’ regulatory compliance office. The firm, headed by Brian Ballard, has close ties to President Trump.

Earlier this year, Bondi served on the president’s legal team during the impeachment trial.

LEWANDOWSKI PREVIEWS RNC, CLAIMS SUBURBAN VOTERS WANT ‘COMPLETE CONTRAST’ FROM WHAT DEMS ARE PUSHING

After the Senate acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment, Bondi said the impeachment was “going to go down in history as a huge stain.”

“We have the right president at the right time and he cannot be deterred by this sham impeachment,” Bondi said. “We showed this yesterday with his pure vindication of all of these bogus charges against him, so it's a really good day today for the president.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an in-person roll Monday, Republicans officially renominated Trump to represent their party on the ballot, locking in the GOP ticket for an electoral battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election