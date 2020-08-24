RNC speakers: What to know about Amy Johnson Ford

Nurse Amy Johnson Ford will be one of the speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention that kicks off Monday night under the overall theme of “honoring the Great American Story."

During the four-night convention, Ford will try to rally support behind incumbent President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The nurse from West Virginia flew to New York for the first time in her life earlier this year, to assist with COVID-19 relief at the Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn.

Ford then appeared at the Hard Work, Heroism & Hope ceremony at the White House, an event highlighting several individuals who had responded to the public health crisis.

Ford was given a chance to speak at the event, saying she was honored to serve the country on the front lines.

"This experience has been one of the most emotionally challenging things that I’ve ever been through, but it has made me a better person in the end," she said. "There is a light at the tunnel. We are beginning to see progress, and we’re starting to see stories of success."

