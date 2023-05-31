Riley Gaines rips NV bill punishing schools for trans athlete policies, says Dems want girls 'humiliated'

Athlete and activist Riley Gaines begged the question, "Why are democrats so desperate to put boys into girls locker rooms and sports," as members of the party in Nevada attempt to punish schools that won't allow biological men to compete in women's sports and use girls facilities.

The Democratic majority in the Nevada legislature recently moved forward an amendment to fine school boards up to $5,000 per day if they do not allow students to participate in sports and use restrooms based on "gender identity or expression."

"We can confidently say it's about putting men into women's spaces because this isn't going the other way," Gaines, an outspoken critic of allowing biological males to compete in female sports and use women's facilities, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Gaines, a 12-time NCAA All-American athlete who was forced to compete against and tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, urged that the amendment "is a big mistake," citing "the very real differences that exist between the sexes."

"Girls and women aren't demanding access to men's locker rooms. We aren't demanding to play in men's sports because we know the very real differences that exist between the sexes," the swimmer said in a statement.

"This is a big mistake, but unfortunately, Democrats demand to see more girls and women demeaned and humiliated, lose out on opportunities, and be exploited in an area of undressing before they deem us worthy of sex-based rights," Gaines said.

After passing in the Senate, the Nevada amendment will be sent to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, a vocal critic of biological men competing against girls in women's sports, for a final decision.

Since having to compete against a biological male for a swim title, Gaines has worked to prevent biological men from competing against women in sports across the nation, most recently sponsoring the Women's Bill of Rights (WBOR) to "clarify our common understanding of basic sex-based words" in state laws.

