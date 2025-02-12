'Ridiculous': Bondi personally strips DOJ walls of Biden, Harris, Garland portraits

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday personally stripped the Justice Department's walls of portraits of former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and her own predecessor, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying it was "ridiculous" for the portraits to still be hanging nearly three weeks into President Donald Trump's tenure

Bondi's role in personally removing the portraits, first shared on X by the New York Post's Miranda Devine, was confirmed to Fox News Digital by a Justice Department official.

Bondi "saw portraits of Garland, Biden, Harris were still up, and she took the initiative to take them off the walls herself and stack them in the corner," the official told Fox News.

The actions come after Bondi, who was sworn in earlier this month, vowed during her confirmation hearing in January not to politicize the Justice Department.

Bondi, a longtime state prosecutor in Florida and two-time state attorney general, used her roughly five-hour confirmation hearing last month to vow that, if confirmed, the "partisanship, the weaponization" at the Justice Department "will be gone."

"America will have one tier of justice for all," she said.

Trump, for his part, praised Bondi during her swearing-in ceremony earlier this month as "unbelievably fair and unbelievably good," and someone who he said will "restore fair and impartial justice" at the department.

"I know I'm supposed to say, 'She's going to be totally impartial with respect to Democrats,'" Trump told reporters then, "and I think she will be as impartial as a person can be."