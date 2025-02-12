Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

'Ridiculous': Bondi personally strips DOJ walls of Biden, Harris, Garland portraits

Bondi personally removed the large, framed portraits and stacked them in a corner

By Breanne Deppisch , Haley Chi-Sing Fox News
Published
close
Pam Bondi takes oath of office to become US attorney general Video

Pam Bondi takes oath of office to become US attorney general

Pam Bondi took the oath of office to become U.S. attorney general on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, pledging to "restore integrity" to the Justice Department.  

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday personally stripped the Justice Department's walls of portraits of former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and her own predecessor, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying it was "ridiculous" for the portraits to still be hanging nearly three weeks into President Donald Trump's tenure

Bondi's role in personally removing the portraits, first shared on X by the New York Post's Miranda Devine, was confirmed to Fox News Digital by a Justice Department official.

Bondi "saw portraits of Garland, Biden, Harris were still up, and she took the initiative to take them off the walls herself and stack them in the corner," the official told Fox News. 

BONDI SWORN IN AS ATTORNEY GENERAL WITH MISSION TO END 'WEAPONIZATION' OF JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

President Donald Trump speaks at the swearing in ceremony for US Attorney General Pam Bondi

President Donald Trump speaks before Pam Bondi is sworn in as attorney general in the Oval Office of the White House by Justice Clarence Thomas. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The actions come after Bondi, who was sworn in earlier this month, vowed during her confirmation hearing in January not to politicize the Justice Department

Bondi, a longtime state prosecutor in Florida and two-time state attorney general, used her roughly five-hour confirmation hearing last month to vow that, if confirmed, the "partisanship, the weaponization" at the Justice Department "will be gone." 

FBI AGENTS SUE TRUMP DOJ TO BLOCK ANY PUBLIC IDENTIFICATION OF EMPLOYEES WHO WORKED ON JAN. 6 INVESTIGATIONS

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Getty Images)

"America will have one tier of justice for all," she said. 

Trump, for his part, praised Bondi during her swearing-in ceremony earlier this month as "unbelievably fair and unbelievably good," and someone who he said will "restore fair and impartial justice" at the department. 

Pam Bondi and Merrick Garland

Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Attorney General Merrick Garland (AP/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know I'm supposed to say, 'She's going to be totally impartial with respect to Democrats,'" Trump told reporters then, "and I think she will be as impartial as a person can be."

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

More from Politics