Rick Scott's Navy hat at center of veterans' dispute

A liberal veterans group is questioning Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s integrity – specifically when it comes to his record on health care – by going after one of his most iconic fashion choices: a dark blue Navy hat with yellow lettering.

As the Republican governor challenges incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson for Senate this year, VoteVets is taking on Scott’s time as CEO of Columbia/HCA hospitals. Scott was ousted from his position in 1997 after the federal government found wrongdoing by the company, resulting in about $1.7 billion in fines in what the Department of Justice called the “largest health care fraud case in U.S. history.”

“I see Rick Scott wearing that Navy hat everywhere he goes. Let me tell you what he did to veterans,” veteran Alan Madison said in a 30-second VoteVets video, wearing his own blue Navy lid.

“For veterans like me, we got cheated,” Madison continued. “Governor, this hat represents what the Navy stands for: honor and integrity. My question for you, sir: where is yours?”

Although his controversial time at Columbia/HCA has continued to follow Scott’s political career, he was never criminally charged, the Miami Herald reported.

Scott enlisted in the Navy after he attended community college and served aboard the USS Glover on active duty, according to his biography. His campaign released a series of quotes from other veterans coming to his defense in response to the VoteVets ad.

“As a veteran, I am disheartened to see Bill Nelson and his democrat friends play politics with our military – but their false attacks can’t distract from the truth. I have seen firsthand the numerous ways Governor Scott honors our American heroes and their families,” said Kat Gates-Skipper, a Gulf War veteran. “He truly goes above and beyond to take the time to recognize all veterans that have served honorably – he cares about our community and it’s obvious.”

Mitchell Burke, an Army veteran, said, “Democrats are so desperate that they have decided to launch an attack on what Governor Scott is most known for – his service.”

While his campaign for Senate will continue with surrogates, Scott himself is not hitting the trail “for the foreseeable future” to focus on the devastation from Hurricane Michael, a spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times.

VoteVets said it has launched a $4 million ad campaign in Florida “challenging Governor Rick Scott’s record on taking care of our troops … and the Navy hat he always is seen wearing.” The ad, titled “Deserve,” will run on all television markets in Florida, including on satellite.

Scott is prevented from running for re-election to governor due to term limits. Fox News has ranked the race between him and Nelson a toss-up.