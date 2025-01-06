RFK Jr. 'wrong' about vaccinations, GOP senator says

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "wrong" on the issue of vaccinations.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Kennedy to serve as Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary.

Cassidy, a gastroenterologist who is currently serving Louisianans in the Senate, is the incoming chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

The senator, who noted that he is looking forward to meeting with Kennedy in the coming week, said that he agrees with Kennedy on some issues but disagrees with him on others.

While Cassidy described ultra-processed food as a problem, he said Kennedy is "wrong" about vaccinations.

Fox News Digital inquired about whether Cassidy plans to vote against confirming Kennedy to HHS due to the disagreement on vaccines.

"Cassidy does not discuss his votes prior to meetings with the nominees and the Senate process playing itself out," a Cassidy spokesman said in a statement. "Cassidy explained these are topics he wants to discuss with RFK Jr in his meeting with him this week and he looks forward to having a good dialogue with him."

Reached by Fox News Digital on Monday, Kennedy declined to comment on Cassidy's assertion that he is "wrong" on the vaccine issue.

But Kennedy has previously said that he does not want to block people from getting vaccines.

"Bottom line: I'm not going to take anyone's vaccines away from them. I just want to be sure every American knows the safety profile, the risk profile, and the efficacy of each vaccine. That's it," he declared in a tweet last year.