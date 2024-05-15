RFK Jr. explains change on full-term abortion stance: 'Basically killing a child'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says learning about the rates of elective late-term abortions convinced him to change his position on the issue.

Kennedy reflected on his evolving position regarding abortion on Tuesday during an interview with comedians Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker after the duo praised him for his willingness to change his platform based on new information.

"There's no way you can change my mind by calling me names or criticizing me or by marginalizing or vilifying me," Kennedy told the comedians. "But you can always change my mind with facts. If you […] show me I'm wrong about one of my presumptions, I'm gonna change my mind. And that's what happened with the abortion thing."

"My position on abortion was that it should always be a woman's choice right up to the very end," Kennedy continued. "In the ninth month, you're basically killing a child, right? My presumption was that [...] no woman is going to deliberately carry a child for nine months then two days before it's born, abort it. Who would do that?"

Kennedy said that he began to question his own beliefs about the issue after examining data regarding late-term abortions and contemplating the government's role in protecting human beings.

"But then I learned I was wrong, that there are actually a huge amount, comparatively, of elective abortions at that time," the independent candidate continued. "And my belief at that time is that at that time you have a wholly formed, viable child and the state has some interest in protecting that baby."

Kennedy said his family is "split" over the issue of abortion, citing his "Irish-Catholic" background.

"My family is split about this — right to life, right to choice. I've been [...] a leading advocate in the country for medical autonomy, freedom of choice," Kennedy said. "I think the woman should always choose, but in this case, if it's a fully formed baby, the state does have some interest in protecting that life."

Kennedy's change in position came after his appearance last week on " The Sage Steele Show ," where he was pressed about this abortion stance. The independent candidate clashed with Steele over late-term abortions, insisting they are extremely rare and that there are usually "extenuating circumstances" behind those decisions.

President Biden's campaign has pushed an aggressively pro-choice platform in the run-up to 2024's election, but distanced itself from Kennedy's "full-term" remarks.

"No, the president doesn't support full-term abortions, as he's made clear many times. He thinks Roe got it right," said Lauren Hitt, a senior spokesperson for the campaign.

Following initial outreach to the Biden campaign, Fox News Digital received a statement on the matter from a Democratic National Committee (DNC) spokesperson, who claimed Kennedy "can’t be trusted to stand up for reproductive freedom."

Kennedy's platform on abortion has been shaky for some time — last year, NBC News reported that he supported limiting abortions to 15 or 21 weeks into the pregnancy. His campaign later clarified his position , alleging he misunderstood the question, saying in a statement, "He does not support legislation banning abortion."

The Kennedy campaign has not yet clarified a coherent stance regarding what point of gestation crosses the threshold making abortion inadmissible.