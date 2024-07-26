RFK Jr. says he may need to apologize to past women for alleged sexual assault: 'Had a very rambunctious life’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted that he may have to apologize to more women from his past after a former babysitter accused him of sexual assault. Kennedy said additional women coming forward is "quite possible" because he'd led "a very rambunctious life."

Eliza Cooney, who worked for the Kennedy family when she was a young woman, told Vanity Fair in early July that Kennedy forcibly groped her in the late 1990s.

According to The Washington Post, Kennedy apologized to Cooney via text message after the report was published.

During a sit-down interview with CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, Kennedy said his statement to Cooney "speaks for itself" and insisted it was a private correspondence not intended to go public.

RFK JR. TO GET SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION AFTER FAILED TRUMP ASSASSINATION, MAYORKAS SAYS

Kennedy said that he had no memory of the alleged assault and found it to be "out of character."

"You know, human interactions are complicated. People have different interpretations of them and if I did anything to hurt somebody, I'm going to make amends for that," Kennedy said.

He also stressed that while he did not wish to make any public comments on Cooney's allegation, he does not wish to "leave anybody in the world feeling like I did something that was insensitive or inappropriate."

Garrett then asked Kennedy if he may have to make further apologies in the future.

"It's quite possible," Kennedy replied. "I'm 70 years old. I had a very rambunctious life."

TRUMP ACCUSES RFK JR. OF BEING A 'DEMOCRAT PLANT' AND 'WASTED PROTEST VOTE'

Kennedy, who left the party his family once ruled after it blocked his bid to challenge President Biden in the primaries, said the contest for the White House is a "two-man race" and only he can defeat former President Donald Trump after Biden's abrupt withdrawal.

Kennedy continued his campaign as an independent, and he has reached double-digits in some polls on a platform that decries "corporate capture," the affordability crisis, and "forever wars," according to his campaign website.

A Fox News Poll from July showed Kennedy receiving 10% of the general electoral vote in a three-way race with Trump and Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kennedy campaign for comment.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.