Retired judges criticize Trump admin over arrest of Milwaukee County judge: 'Embarrassing spectacle'

A coalition of more than 150 former judges joined together in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing the Trump administration of perpetrating "attacks" against the judiciary.

"We are former state and federal judges who join together to condemn the Trump Administration’s attacks on the judiciary, including its recent arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan in her courthouse," the letter begins.

Dugan allegedly escorted a wanted illegal immigrant "out of the courtroom through the 'jury door,' which leads to a nonpublic area of the courthouse," according to an affidavit, which notes that authorities at the courthouse to arrest the wanted individual were still ultimately able to apprehend him.

"This latest action is yet another attempt to intimidate and threaten the judiciary after a series of rulings by judges appointed by presidents of both parties holding the Trump Administration accountable for its countless violations of the Constitution and laws of the United States," the former judges declared in their letter.

They asserted that the Justice Department "at your direction decided to create an embarrassing spectacle that included the FBI’s arrest and handcuffing of Judge Dugan and the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, posting a photo of the perp walk on X."

The letter links to an April X post that features a photo and declares, "No one is above the law."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Justice Department for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

President Donald Trump's second-term agenda has been bogged down by judicial roadblocks, and the president has been outspoken in registering his complaints with the judiciary.

"Our Court System is not letting me do the job I was Elected to do. Activist judges must let the Trump Administration deport murderers, and other criminals who have come into our Country illegally, WITHOUT DELAY!!!" he declared in a Wednesday Truth Social post.