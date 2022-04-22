Republicans stand by McCarthy as accusations fly over leaked recording

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republicans are standing by Leader Kevin McCarthy of California as accusations by Democrats fly over the leaked audio recording of a post-Capitol riot leadership call.

Several GOP members of Congress spoke out in support of McCarthy after the New York Times published the leaked recording from Jan. 10, 2021, in which McCarthy reportedly told House Republican leadership that he had "had it" with Trump and that he was going to recommend the Trump "resign."

"Republicans are going to take back the majority in November and when we do, Kevin McCarthy will be our Speaker," Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, wrote on Twitter Friday, the day after the story broke.

MCCARTHY REBUTS REPORTING ON LEAKED RECORDINGS RECOMMENDING TRUMP RESIGN AS CHENEY, SCALISE DENY INVOLVEMENT

"There will be a red wave [and] our conference is united to get America back on track," Hinson continued.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., listed what the GOP will do if McCarthy becomes Speaker of the House after the midterm elections.

"Under Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans will: Put parents back in charge of our children’s education; Keep our communities safe with more robust law enforcement;" Gimenez wrote. "Get our inflation under control; Secure the southern border once and for all."

"Let’s make this happen," he added.

Additionally, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, predicted that "29 [weeks] from now Republicans will have the majority and Kevin McCarthy will be Speaker of the House."

The story kicked the speculation machine of Capitol Hill into overdrive, with Washington abuzz about who might have leaked the call.

Many theorize the leak originated from Republican leadership, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., blaming Liz Cheney in an early tweet Thursday. But, so far, the top GOP officials who would have been on the call have denied involvement.

The offices of both Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was serving as GOP conference chair at the time of the recorded tapes, and Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have denied recording or leaking the tape.

Democrats have been accusing McCarthy of being "weak," "cowardly" and "a liar" on social media following the article dropping.

"Authoritarians don’t come to power alone," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote. "They come to power on the backs of men like Kevin McCarthy.

"Men too weak to adhere to any principle. Too hungry for power to say or do what’s right. And too cowardly to tell the truth," he continued. "We deserve better."

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., accused McCarthy of lying "all the time" adding, "It's projecting his own shame on the journalists who reported the truth that’s unforgivable."

California Democrat Eric Swalwell also took a swipe at McCarthy after the report dropped.

"I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign," McCarthy explained what he would tell Trump in the audio recording published by the Times, referring to the impeachment resolution.

According to the recording, the Republican leader said that it was not likely that Trump would listen to his suggestion, adding that nobody can defend Trump's actions on January 6, "and nobody should defend it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy disputed the Times reporting as "totally false and wrong" in a Twitter statement released Thursday morning, hours ahead of the published recordings.

GOP sources on Friday morning confirmed to Fox News that nothing’s changed regarding a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner in Dallas, Texas, on May 9 headlined by Trump, where McCarthy’s also expected to speak.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.