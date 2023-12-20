Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans

Republicans introduce resolution condemning UN agreement to shut down fossil fuels

'A net zero carbon world means the world that we know would cease to exist,' GOP Rep Miller says

Thomas Catenacci By Thomas Catenacci Fox News
Published
close
Climate-alarmists are eco-socialists: Helen Raleigh Video

Climate-alarmists are eco-socialists: Helen Raleigh

The Federalist senior contributor Helen Raleigh, who grew up in communist China, tells ‘FOX & Friends Weekend’ about their food rationing system as U.N. leaders call to cut back on meat.

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans introduced a resolution Wednesday condemning the United Nations' recent agreement to accelerate the phase down of global fossil fuel reliance.

The lawmakers – Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois and August Pfluger of Texas – introduced the resolution less than a week after the U.N.'s COP28 climate summit in Dubai concluded. The summit saw various new climate initiatives, but delegates were forced into an "overtime" period as they negotiated the final global stocktake agreement which, for the first time ever, incorporated language calling for nations to transition "away from fossil fuels."

"Climate conference participants flew in [to the conference] on fossil fuels, were kept comfortable by fossil fuels, and went home to a privileged lifestyle thanks to fossil fuels," Miller said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "A net zero carbon world means the world that we know would cease to exist. These climate elitists are forcing governments to starve and freeze their own people to death as part of their sick Climate Cult."

"The shale revolution is responsible for lifting one billion people out of poverty around the world," added Pfluger. "The green energy cult followers are either oblivious to this fact or indifferent to the horrible consequences their anti-fossil fuels stance will have on humanity. America must separate itself from the U.N. globalists who signed our energy freedom away at COP28. We deserve the most affordable, reliable energy possible – which comes from fossil fuels."

GOP REP INTRODUCES RESOLUTION CONDEMNING UN FOR CALLING ON AMERICANS TO STOP EATING MEAT

Republican Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois and August Pfluger of Texas

Republican Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois and August Pfluger of Texas introduced the resolution condemning the United Nations' climate agreement Wednesday. (Getty Images)

The Republicans' resolution states that the U.S. should not promote policies discouraging fossil fuel use. It further states that Congress both condemns the COP28 final agreement and calls on the Biden administration to reject the policies listed.

In addition, the resolution notes the importance of fossil fuel production and energy exports for the U.S. economy. High domestic energy production, according to the lawmakers, has led to significant declines in consumer prices.

EXPERTS RAISE ALARM AFTER BIDEN STRIKES AGREEMENT WITH CHINA TO SHUT DOWN FOSSIL FUELS

Overall, the top-line goal of the U.N. agreement, which COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber characterized as an "historic achievement," is to ensure future carbon emissions reductions and limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed about one degree above pre-industrial levels, according to the U.N.

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, attends the UNFCCC Formal Opening of COP28 at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 at Expo City on November 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28, which is running from November 30 through December 12, brings together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled / COP28 via Getty Images)

In addition to the pledge to phase out fossil fuels, it calls for a tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030, includes a firm commitment to shutter coal-fired power generation, calls for greater proliferation of electric vehicles, endorses carbon capture technology and disavows fossil fuel subsidies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The United States supported this call for clearer language about the need to largely phase out fossil fuels, but we know this was a compromise between many parties. And that does not detract from its significance," Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who led the U.S. delegation at the summit, told reporters last week.

"This text also aligns with the decisions the marketplace has already made," he said. "The message coming out of this COP is that we are moving away from fossil fuels and we are not turning back."

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics