Republicans hold edge over Democrats in congressional races among definite voters: poll

Republicans have a three-point lead over Democrats in congressional races among people who say they are definitely voting in the midterm elections, according to a new national Marist poll sponsored by NPR and PBS Newshour.

Participants were asked which party's candidate they would choose for Congress if the election were held that day. Among those who said they were definitely voting, 49% said they would vote for a Republican, 46% said they would pick a Democrat, 2% said other, and 3% were unsure.

The poll, taken October 24-27, surveyed 1,586 adults across the nation, 93% of whom were registered voters. Of those registered, 82% said they were definitely voting in the midterm elections.

Among national registered voters as a whole, they were split 46% each for Democrats and Republicans, with 2% other and 6% unsure. The previous month, Democrats led Republicans 46% to 44%, with 3% for other and 7% unsure.

While Republicans gained ground, 61% of those definitely voting said it is better for the country if the president and the party controlling Congress are from the same party, compared to 35% who say it is better if they are from different parties. This is a dramatic difference from six years ago. In December 2016, only 29% said they prefer all to be from the same party, with 63% preferring different parties.

"Republicans can bank on greater interest among their core voters," Marist Institute for Public Opinion director Lee M. Miringoff said "But, Americans are wary of a divided government, that is, the stalemate that would come with a Democratic president and Republican Congress."

As far as priority issues, inflation was by far the most important, with 36% of registered voters and adults, in general, saying it was their top issue. Next for both sets was preserving democracy, followed by abortion, immigration, health care, then crime.

When it comes to controlling inflation, 50% of definite voters said they believe Republicans would do a better job, compared to 27% who said Democrats. On preserving democracy, 40% of definite voters said Republicans would do a better job, compared to 44% for Democrats. For abortion, 35% said Republicans and 47% said Democrats, and for immigration, 49% said Republicans and 34% said Democrats.

The poll also asked participants for their opinions on President Biden and former President Donald Trump. Neither fared particularly well, as 42% of all adults – and 44% of definite voters – said they had a favorable impression of Biden, while 52% of all adults and 53% of definite voters had an unfavorable impression. This is mostly in line with a poll from April 2022 in which 42% of adults had a favorable impression and 52% said unfavorable, but it is very different from March 2021 when 52% said favorable and 41% said unfavorable.

When it came to Trump, 42% of all adults and 44% of definite voters said they have a favorable view, while 52% of all adults and definite voters said unfavorable. In April, 39% said favorable and 55% said unfavorable.