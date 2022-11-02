Democrats worry they did 'poor job' with midterm messaging on economy: 'Having half a conversation'

Democratic candidates and leaders have started to second-guess their midterm messaging days before the elections are set to take place as they fear they did a "poor job" messaging on the economy.

"The truth is, Democrats have done a poor job of communicating our approach to the economy," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said, according to the New York Times. "I have no idea if I’m going to win my election — it’s going to be a nail biter. But if you can’t speak directly to people’s pocketbook and talk about our vision for the economy, you’re just having half a conversation."

The Times reported that Slotkin was far from alone in believing Democrats have failed to message on the economy.

Slotkin, who is running against Republican state senator Tom Barrett, campaigned with Republican Liz Cheney on Tuesday.

The outlet also reported that some Democrats believe the party hasn't done enough to address high prices.

"If Republicans are going to attack on inflation, you should turn to them and say, ‘What the hell have you done?’ The answer is nothing," said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., according to the Times. "And I think Democrats should talk about that more."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and veteran Democratic strategist James Carville have also expressed concern over the party's focus on abortion ahead of the midterms.

Sanders said it was "political malpractice" to ignore the economy ahead of these elections.

"A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots that will win for us. I don’t think so," James Carville told the Associated Press. "It’s a good issue. But if you just sit there and they’re pummeling you on crime and pummeling you on the cost of living, you’ve got to be more aggressive than just yelling abortion every other word."

The New York Times report also noted that Democrats have turned to former president Barack Obama to help push their message before the elections.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said that if Obama were running, Democrats would "win every Senate race," according to the outlet. He also said watching the former president speak at these campaign events should be required homework for Democrats.

"He shouldn’t be the only one delivering the basic economic message. We should have 20, 30 people capable of doing that and doing that around the country," Khanna said.