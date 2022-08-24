House Republicans say Facebook censored post about Biden student loan handout plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republicans were blocked Wednesday from criticizing President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan by Facebook, saying such posts violate community standards, according to officials.

The House Judiciary GOP tweeted that a post about paying back student loans was tagged as violating Facebook's "community standards."

"WOW: @facebook says our post about paying back loans violates their "community standards." Big Tech’s at it again," the group tweeted Wednesday over screenshots.

One read: "If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period." The other shows a Facebook warning saying the post "goes against our community standards."

BIDEN ANNOUNCES STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AS NATIONAL DEBT SOARS

Fox News has reached out to Facebook. Conservatives had long complained about being censored by giant tech companies they say silence their political views online.

The post came after Biden announced a massive plan to "forgive" student loans for certain borrowers.

Biden announced Wednesday that he will deliver on a campaign "commitment" to cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year.

Biden said during remarks at the White House Wednesday that by resuming student loan payments that have been frozen during the COVID pandemic "at the same time as we provided targeted relief," his administration is taking an "economically responsible course."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a consequence, about $50 billion a year will start coming back into the Treasury because of the resumption of debt," Biden said, adding that experts "agree that these actions taken together will provide real benefits for families without meaningful effect on inflation."



