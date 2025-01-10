Expand / Collapse search
Republicans blast 'joke' sentencing of Trump 10 days before swearing in

Trump was sentenced to to unconditional discharge Friday morning

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Republicans slammed the sentencing of President-elect Trump on Friday, calling it a "disgrace."

Trump was sentenced Friday morning in New York City to unconditional discharge. He was convicted last year of falsifying business records after a years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

LAKEN RILEY ACT OVERCOMES FILIBUSTER IN SENATE AS DEMS GIVE GOP HELPING HAND

Trump in court

Trump in court (Fox News)

"What a joke and a disgrace," wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on X. 

"This witch hunt and ruling was an insult to the American people," she added. 

Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., sounded off on the sentencing as well, writing, "Today’s sentencing is an unfortunate reminder that Democrats will stop at nothing, including weaponizing the justice system to try and destroy President Trump. Rest assured, their efforts have and will continue to fail. America’s comeback begins in 10 days."

NEW GOP SENATOR TEARS INTO DEMS 'SEEKING TO DELAY' PETE HEGSETH DOD CONFIRMATION

Marsha Blackburn in 2024

Blackburn criticized the sentencing as a ‘joke.’ (Shannon Finney/Getty Images for RIAA)

Despite Trump's attempts to delay the sentencing, it went forward just 10 days before his inauguration

The incoming president attended the proceeding virtually. "After careful analysis, this court determined only lawful sentence that permits entry of judgment of conviction is an unconditional discharge," Judge Juan Merchan said. "At this time, I impose that sentence to cover all 34 counts." 

"Today’s sentencing of President Trump confirms what the American people have known all along: these trials have been pure political persecution. The American people overwhelmingly rejected the weaponized judiciary and politicized lawfare. This ends January 20th," said Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., on X. 

TRUMP DETAILS STRATEGY TO GET NECESSARY VOTES WITH ONE-BILL APPROACH TO BORDER, TAXES

Juan Merchan, Donald Trump, Alvin Bragg

From left to right: Judge Juan Merchan, former President Donald Trump, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (Getty Images, AP Images)

Unconditional discharge, as Merchan sentenced Trump to, does not impose a punishment on the convicted individual. It does maintain that the conviction stands. However, it means that any relevant penalties won't be imposed. 

While Trump won't face these penalties due to the sentence, he could still run into obstacles due to his felon status as long as the conviction is upheld. 

BORDER STATE DEMOCRAT RUBEN GALLEGO BACKS GOP'S LAKEN RILEY ACT AHEAD OF SENATE VOTE

Markwayne Mullin, Donald Trump

Mullin is a top ally of Trump's in the Senate. (Markwayne Mullin for Senate )

Top Trump ally Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., responded to the news, saying, "Finally, this baseless NYC liberal activist charade is over. It’s worth a reminder: President Trump doesn’t have to do this job—he’s doing it to save America. We’re looking forward. 10 days."

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., slammed the conviction and sentence as "a pathetic waste of taxpayer resources that should be used on the real crimes harming New Yorkers."

