Republicans criticize Biden for spending Labor Day weekend in Delaware amid Afghanistan crisis

Republicans on Friday and Saturday criticized President Biden for spending his Labor Day weekend in Delaware amid the chaos unfolding after the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The president on Friday flew from Louisiana, where he surveyed devastation to New Orleans suburbs after Hurricane Ida, to his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. The president is expected to survey hurricane damage in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday.

"American citizens are still stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, and meanwhile Joe Biden is vacationing in Delaware," Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in a Saturday tweet.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., also took aim at the president for his weekend trip.

"Roughly 100 Americans will be spending their weekend abandoned in Afghanistan," the congressman tweeted on Friday.

Other Republican and conservative pundits also chimed in:

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters during a Friday press gaggle that Biden was dealing with "different multiple crises."

"But […] this is the role of the president, right? To make sure that we keep working. We have addressed multiple crises at the same time," she said.

The State Department estimates that less than 250 Americans remain stuck in the country after the last U.S. troops left before Aug. 31. Other lawmakers and institutions estimate thousands of other Afghan allies, including Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, are seeking evacuation.