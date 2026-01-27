Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York City

Republicans appeal judge's decision rejecting New York City GOP district lines

Appeals filed in two separate courts after ruling found Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' district dilutes Black and Hispanic voting power

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump’s 2026 midterm strategy is a ‘roll of the dice’: Ari Fleischer Video

Trump’s 2026 midterm strategy is a ‘roll of the dice’: Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer analyzes President Donald Trump's new framework deal for Greenland and the Republican strategy for the 2026 midterms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican Party is appealing a New York judge's decision to throw out the congressional lines for a GOP-held district in New York City on Monday.

The judge ruled that the current map for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' district, which lies in Staten Island and Brooklyn, dilutes the power of its Black and Hispanic voters. The state's Independent Redistricting Commission has now been tasked with creating a new map by February 6.

Republicans filed appeals to the ruling in two separate courts, including a mid-level appeals court and the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals previously ruled against a Democrat-favored map in 2024. It has not announced a date for when it will take up the case for Malliotakis' district.

REDISTRICTING BATTLES BREWING ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS PARTIES COMPETE FOR POWER AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

House Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from New York, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The case is the latest battleground in a war over congressional maps being waged across the country ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Texas and California have pursued redistricting maps that would grant roughly five seats to the GOP and Democrats respectively.

Meanwhile, the Virginia State Senate on Friday greenlit a constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the Democrat-controlled legislature to redraw the state's House maps in time for midterms.

DOJ URGES SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK CALIFORNIA MAP, CALLS NEWSOM-BACKED PLAN A RACIAL GERRYMANDER

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump is pushing for Congressional remapping ahead of the 2026 midterms. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

If the ballot measure is approved this spring, the legislature, rather than the current non-partisan commission, would redraw the state's congressional maps through 2030.

Virginia Democrats, who currently control six of the state's 11 districts, are aiming to draw up to four additional left-leaning seats.

Republicans are defending their razor-thin House majority in the midterms, and Democrats need a net gain of just three seats to win back control of the chamber.

Texas, California redistricting battles could decide House control in 2026 Video

Republican-controlled Missouri and Ohio, and swing state North Carolina, where the GOP dominates the legislature, have drawn new maps as part of President Donald Trump's midterm push.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida Republicans, in a move pushed by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers, are also hoping to pick up an additional three to five seats through a redistricting push during a special legislative session in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue