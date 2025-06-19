Republican Rep. Max Miller says he was 'run off the road' by pro-Palestinian protester

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Max Miller of Ohio says he was nearly attacked Thursday by an "unhinged, deranged man" who had a Palestinian flag.

"The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off," Miller, who is Jewish, wrote in a social media post.

Miller, who served as a reservist in the U.S. Marines and worked as a White House aide in President Donald Trump's first administration before first winning election to Congress in northeastern Ohio in 2022, said he filed a report with the U.S. Capitol Police and local police.

Rocky River Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital the incident was reported, adding it has launched an investigation but could not offer more details.

RISING ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE, TERROR ATTACKS IN US SPUR HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE HEARING

"We know who this person is and he will face justice," Miller said. "As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence."

JEWISH REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER TALKS ANTISEMITISM IN AMERICA AFTER DEADLY DC SHOOTING

Miller, in a video posted to social media, added, "I will continue to fight against antisemitism, Islamophobia and all other forms of hate."

And speaking directly to the person he said tried to run him off the road, Miller added that if "you have an issue, take it to our office. You want to run me off the road, that's a different story."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cases of antisemitism and hate crimes toward Jewish Americans have surged in recent years, particularly since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, according to a survey last year by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL is an international non-governmental organization founded to combat antisemitism and other forms of bigotry.