Republican Mike Braun defeats Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, Fox News projects

Republican Mike Braun will defeat incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly in the race for U.S. Senate in Indiana, Fox News projects.

Braun set himself apart during the Senate race. He wore more relaxed outfits during primary debates and constantly touted his "outsider" status.

“President Trump, he was a disrupter, outsider and businessman, and look what’s occurred,” Braun previously told Fox News. “I’ve lived it. I’ve signed thousands of paychecks just like the president did [as a businessman]. He was an inspiration for me to run for senator, and I hope for others as well. There needs to be more of us to step outside the comfort zone.”

Braun labels himself a "conservative businessman" on his campaign website, adding President Trump will need "reinforcements" if he's aiming to truly "drain the swamp" in Washington, D.C. However, as some of his primary opponents pointed out, he voted with Democrats for more than a decade in state elections — though his campaign spokesman has claimed he only voted blue to disrupt the outcomes of those races.

"Washington is chock full of politicians who talk a slick game, but comes up empty when it comes to getting real results. These politicians have done nothing to increase the prosperity and safety of our families and instead rigged the system to benefit the politically connected and themselves," Braun wrote on his website.

He vows to protect the Second Amendment, which he says he supports 100 percent, noting that he's an avid hunter and member of the NRA. The Republican also called Obamacare an "unmitigated disaster" for the Hoosier State and demanded that it be repealed and replaced completely.

