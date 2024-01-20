WATCH: Migrants claim asylum on cold January night as CBP union leader talks border crisis

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera spoke with a small group of reporters just yards away from the U.S.-Mexico border as a group of migrants, mainly families and unaccompanied children, sought asylum.
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.