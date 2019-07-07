Rep. Will Hurd says Texas Republicans need to do more to diversify their ranks

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, said on Sunday that Republicans in the Lone Star State need to start diversifying the party and reflect the racial and ethnic make-up of Texas if they hope to maintain control of the state’s congressional delegation.

“I think the Republican Party should be a broad party. I shouldn't be the only African-American Republican in the House of Representatives," Hurd said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Despite there being no Democrats elected to any statewide office in Texas, Hurd argued that the state is not the “ruby-red Texas” that it is commonly thought to be, but is “actually purple.”

"If we want to keep a Republican Party in Texas, the Republican Party in Texas needs to start looking like Texas,” Hurd said. “I think that goes for the rest of the country as well.”

Hurd, who recently spoke at the Pride Social gathering organized by the Log Cabin Republicans of D.C., an LGBT GOP group, argued on Sunday that the Republican Party has an opportunity to attract numerous independents and “center-left Democrats” who are concerned with an increasing shift to the far left by many in the Democratic Party and want the federal government to play a smaller role in their lives.

"We have an opportunity to intrigue those folks that are interested in solving problems in the future by empowering people not government," Hurd said.