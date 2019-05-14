Dems 'doing everything they can' to 'undo 2016 election' because 'they can't beat Trump,' GOP rep claims

Rep. Greg Steube claimed Tuesday on "Outnumbered Overtime" that Democrats are doing "everything they can" to undo the results of the 2016 election because they cannot defeat President Trump "at the ballot box."

"All they care about is trying to undo the election of 2016," Steube, R-Fla., told host Harris Faulkner.

Steube said that, as a freshman member of Congress, he heard Democrat members of his class pondering how to impeach Trump shortly after being sworn in earlier this year.

"That's all of [what] their focus has been, into investigating the president and trying to... find things that they could bring as a basis of impeachment," Steube said.

He added that the sentiment has been especially prevalent among Democrats on the two committees with which he serves.

"They're trying to do everything they can to undo the elections of 2016 because they can't beat Trump at the ballot box," he said.

Faulkner asked Steube if White House Counsel Don McGahn has the right to be a "no-show" at any future Congressional hearings on the Mueller probe.

Steube said that McGahn was already interviewed by the Mueller team for dozens of hours.

"I don't know what in the world the judiciary committee would find out that Mueller didn't find out through his 22-month... investigation into what was going on," Steube said. "And, I think the president absolutely has the right to claim executive privilege."

Steube praised Attorney General William Barr for tasking a federal prosecutor with investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Barr named U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham to the new role. Durham previously investigated alleged criminal wrongdoing by FBI personnel in Boston relating to the Whitey Bulger case.