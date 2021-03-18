Rep. Mo Brooks plans campaign rally, announcement amid speculation he will run for Senate in Alabama

Republican Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, a conservative lawmaker who has been eyeing the Alabama U.S. Senate seat opening in 2022, is holding a campaign event on Monday with top Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

"Please join Congressman Mo Brooks with Special Guest Stephen Miller for an exciting announcement," a post from Brooks' campaign account says.

Fox News did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment to Miller or an email address associated with Brooks' campaign asking if he is in fact running for Senate. But the presence of Miller at the event shows how, if Brooks runs, he will portray himself as the pro-Trump candidate in the race.

Brooks previously ran for Senate in 2017 during the special election to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions but didn't make it past the Republican primary. Before working for Trump, Miller was a top staffer to Sessions when the Alabamian served in the Senate.

TRUMP'S AMBASSADOR TO SLOVENIA LAUNCHES SENATE BID IN ALABAMA

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announced last month that he will retire after his current Senate term ends. Shelby, who was first elected to the Senate in 1986, is one of several GOP senators who are retiring next year as Republicans grapple with what the GOP looks like after the Trump presidency.

Brooks, for his part, has staked out ground as one of the most pro-Trump members in the House of Representatives. His national profile rose late last year as he was the first to announce that he would back a challenge to President Biden's Electoral College win in the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

He was later joined by more than 100 House members, along with several Senators. Brooks last year met with Trump and several other GOP House members at the White House to discuss the election challenges.

Brooks' false election claims and support for the Electoral College challenges have made him a high-profile target for Democrats, who even filed a censure resolution against him earlier this year over the fact he attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse.

Brooks pushed back against those who accused him of inciting violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Fake News Media (looking to increase their ratings, readership, and profits), Socialist Democrats (looking to capitalize politically on the tragic events), and RINO 'Surrender Caucus' Republicans (looking to improve their past dismal showings in GOP primaries)... pushed the false narrative that demonstrators were whipped into a fervor by Save America Rally speeches at the Washington Mall Ellipse," Brooks said in a statement recently. "They maliciously took statements out of context that I made in my Save America Rally speech and intentionally distorted them to make it seem like I encouraged violence. I did no such thing. President Donald Trump did no such thing."

Others believed to be interested in replacing Shelby include Alabama Business Council CEO Katie Boyd Britt, who was previously a staffer for Shelby, and Republican Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. Former Trump-appointed ambassador to Slovenian Lynda Blanchard has already announced her candidacy.

The winner of the GOP primary will almost certainly win the general election in deep-red Alabama.