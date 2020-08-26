Green Beret GOP Rep. Waltz rips Biden as 'a weak leader,' claims he and Obama 'tied our hands'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla, the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, warned Americans against electing Joe Biden to the presidency, citing the former vice president's "weak" leadership and alleged shady foreign dealings.

"We need the strength of Donald Trump," Waltz said on "Special Report" Wednesday. "I'll tell you who does respect him right now, I'll tell you ISIS respects him with al-Baghdadi dead. Iran respects him when we backed out of the Iran deal and took out their General, Qassem Soleimani. Our adversaries are who respect our military right now ...

"We cannot afford a weak leader in Joe Biden ..." Waltz added. "I was downrange under Obama and Biden when they essentially tied our hands with restrictive rules of engagement. We can't go backward."

Waltz accused Biden of having a 50-year-career devoid of accomplishments, and claimed his eight-year tenure as vice president led to "chaos and genocide" in Syria, the rise of ISIS, and the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

"They basically gave a shoulder shrug to North Korea's nukes and embraced socialism in Cuba and Venezuela," he said, adding that Trump, not Biden, has stood up to China through sanctions over Beijing's treatment of Hong Kong and drawing attention to the plight of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang province.

Waltz then charged that Biden's son Hunter "is a business partner in the central bank of China. I don't think the American people can trust a commander-in-chief with that view."