Taliban claim they’ve taken control of last area held by resistance fighters: LIVE UPDATES

The Taliban issued a statement Monday claiming that they have taken control of Panjshir province, which is located north of Kabul that served as the staging ground of the country’s top resistance force.
Photos emerged on social media that showed members of the Taliban standing at the gate of the provincial governor’s compound, Reuters reported. The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month.
Rep. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who met with officials from European countries during a brief trip to the U.K., said in an interview Sunday that U.S. allies have expressed dismay over the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.
He told Bloomberg that the general feeling among officials that he chatted with was a sense that the U.S. put allies at risk.
“Their frustration on that end was palpable,” he said. “And the way we withdrew, we left them in a position where they could not fulfill their promises.”
He told the outlet that there is worry among allies that the country—now under complete Taliban rule—“becomes the world’s greatest arms bazaar where our adversaries from around the globe will be able to go in to secure American military equipment that they can reverse engineer, that they can use, that they can modify.”
FIRST ON FOX: Americans engaged in the rescue of U.S. citizens, SIVs and green card holders left behind by President Biden in Afghanistan are horrified by what they describe as inexplicable delays from the State Department that are preventing evacuation flights from leaving the country.
The State Department's delays are recklessly endangering American lives, three different individuals involved in the private evacuation effort told Fox News.
Rick Clay, who runs the private rescue group PlanB, told Fox News that the State Department is the only thing preventing the flights he's organizing from leaving Afghanistan.
