Taliban claim they’ve taken control of last area held by resistance fighters: LIVE UPDATES

European allies concerned about reverse engineering of military equipment left behind: senator

Rep. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who met with officials from European countries during a brief trip to the U.K., said in an interview Sunday that U.S. allies have expressed dismay over the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He told Bloomberg that the general feeling among officials that he chatted with was a sense that the U.S. put allies at risk.

“Their frustration on that end was palpable,” he said. “And the way we withdrew, we left them in a position where they could not fulfill their promises.”

He told the outlet that there is worry among allies that the country—now under complete Taliban rule—“becomes the world’s greatest arms bazaar where our adversaries from around the globe will be able to go in to secure American military equipment that they can reverse engineer, that they can use, that they can modify.”