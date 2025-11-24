Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slaps down notion that she's eyeing a presidential run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who recently announced that she will resign from Congress early next year, repudiated the notion that she is eyeing a White House bid.

"I’m not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," the congresswoman declared Sunday in a post on X.

"Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America’s problems. The fact that I’d have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it," she explained.

Greene suggested that securing the presidency requires striking "deals."

"And most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title. Again, I’m not motivated by power and titles. The Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country and will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us. That would go against its business model," she wrote.

Time Magazine claimed in a report that Greene privately told people she has contemplated a 2028 presidential bid, citing two individuals who spoke with Greene about the possibility and three other people familiar with the lawmaker's thinking, but Greene pushed back against the magazine in her post on X.

"TIME claims ‘sources’ told them I’m running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it. That’s not journalism, it’s called lying," she asserted.

Greene's resignation announcement came after President Donald Trump had been trashing her on social media.

The lawmaker, who has served in the House of Representatives since early 2021, said her last day in office will be Jan. 5, 2026.