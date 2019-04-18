Rep. Maloney says Trump's conduct in Mueller probe 'appalling'

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., condemned what he called President Trump’s “appalling” conduct in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on "The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“I don't think it has been correct – I don't think it's been good. I think it's been improper, unethical, unpatriotic conduct,” he said about Trump.

“The incidents were often carried out through one-on-one meetings in which the president sought to use his official power outside of usual channels,” Mueller wrote in his report.

Calling Trump’s conduct “appalling,” Maloney added, “I want us to understand what is right and what is wrong, and there's a lot of wrong conduct in this report, the way they attempted to get information, were willing to get information, the way they sought to obstruct investigation even in noncriminal ways, none of that is what I want from the president of the United States.”

The Democrats’ next steps are unclear. Some lawmakers will likely continue to press for impeachment proceedings. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler has requested that Mueller testify before his committee within weeks, and plans to subpoena for the full report and underlying evidence.

Maloney said: “The Russians attacked our country in a sweeping and unprecedented way. We have not adequately responded to that. We should not excuse conduct that is wrong. Lying, covering up, getting in the way of investigations when the public has a right to know. Our next move is to do good oversight, ask fair questions, let the public know the truth, and then let the people decide whether this is the conduct we should get in our president or whether we should expect more.”

