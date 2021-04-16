Rep. Jim Jordan tells Nadler he wants border-crisis hearing, with DHS chief Mayorkas to testify: report

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is seeking a Capitol Hill hearing on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border – and wants a key Biden administration official to testify.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member on the panel, made his wishes known in a letter to the committee’s chairman, U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., KVEO-TV of Brownsville, Texas, reported Thursday.

MSNBC GUEST CLAIMS BORDER CRISIS 'MANUFACTURED' BY 'DESPERATE' REPUBLICANS

Jordan specified that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has traveled to the border several times, including a recent visit to Texas, should appear at the hearing and answer lawmakers’ questions, the report said.

"Neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris has yet to travel to the border," Jordan noted in the letter, according to the station. "Vice President Harris, who President Biden appointed as the point person to address the crisis, even laughed when asked if she planned to visit the border."

"Vice President Harris ... laughed when asked if she planned to visit the border." — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

The Republican noted that previous GOP efforts to arrange such a hearing have been denied. The Judiciary panel has yet to hold a full panel meeting since Biden took office, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week Mayorkas traveled to El Paso, Texas, where he met with a group of border-region sheriffs regarding migrant-surge issues.

But on Wednesday, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, told Fox News that Mayorkas had already broken a pledge to hold weekly meetings with border sheriffs about the crisis.