MSNBC guest claims border crisis 'manufactured' by 'desperate' Republicans

MSNBC guest Mark Thompson claimed Thursday that the situation along the southern border amounts to a "manufactured" crisis ginned up by "desperate" Republicans as far-left host Joy Reid looked on in agreement.

"They are desperate and they have nothing else to do. Even this whole border thing, they've manufactured a crisis because they can't find a scandal that will stick to Joe Biden," Thompson, a former SiriusXM radio host, told "The ReidOut" host.

"They don't know what to do. They have no plan, they've presented no policy, no agenda so they have to manufacture all of these false memes."

Reid was criticized last month for declaring that Republicans don’t care about unaccompanied children along the southern border. At the time, the host played a montage of various Republicans calling the situation a "crisis" before questioning whether that was the correct term.

"Yes, migration at the southern border is a genuine political challenge, an ongoing one that spans several previous administrations," Reid said last month. "But is it a crisis as Republicans so desperately want the media to portray it as?"

The host then cited a Washington Post report pointing to "seasonal changes" and a Vox report blaming "natural disasters" as reasons why Central Americans – many of whom are young children – are trying to "save their lives" by coming to America.

As the situation on the border grows increasingly dire, Democrats are facing mounting pressure to act while Republicans point to troubling images of child migrants packed into facilities in South Texas as well as startling data showing record numbers of migrant apprehensions this year.