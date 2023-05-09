Expand / Collapse search
Rep George Santos charged by DOJ in federal probe, expected to appear in court this week

Santos won New York's 3rd District last year partly by telling personal backstory he later said was largely fiction

By Bradford Betz , Marta Dhanis , Jake Gibson | Fox News
Santos seen outside Manhattan court to support former President Trump Video

Santos seen outside Manhattan court to support former President Trump

Rep. George Santos said it was a "bad day for democracy" as he was spotted outside of a Manhattan court amid former President Trump’s arraignment. (FNTV)

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been hit with federal charges in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), sources tell Fox News.

Santos, who is the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, is expected to appear at EDNY Central Islip on Wednesday afternoon for his first appearance. 

George Santos (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images / File)

The charges, first reported by CNN, come after the scandal-plagued congressman last month announced his candidacy for reelection.

Fox News has reached out to Santos’ office and the DOJ for comment.

The freshman congressman flipped New York's 3rd Congressional District for Republicans last year, partly by selling an inspirational personal backstory to voters that he later admitted was largely fictitious.

