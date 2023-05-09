Rep George Santos charged by DOJ in federal probe, expected to appear in court this week

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been hit with federal charges in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), sources tell Fox News.

Santos, who is the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, is expected to appear at EDNY Central Islip on Wednesday afternoon for his first appearance.

REPUBLICANS TO RELEASE MEMO ON BIDEN FAMILY BUSINESS DEALINGS: ‘JUDGEMENT DAY’ FOR THE WHITE HOUSE

The charges, first reported by CNN, come after the scandal-plagued congressman last month announced his candidacy for reelection.

Fox News has reached out to Santos’ office and the DOJ for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The freshman congressman flipped New York's 3rd Congressional District for Republicans last year, partly by selling an inspirational personal backstory to voters that he later admitted was largely fictitious.