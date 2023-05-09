Republicans to release memo on Biden family business dealings: 'Judgment day' for the White House

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., warned Wednesday will "judgment day" for the White House as he prepares to unveil additional information surrounding the Biden family's overseas business dealings.

Comer detailed why he believes it will be a "bad day" for the Biden administration during "Fox & Friends First," as House Republicans are expected to make a major announcement on their investigation.

"Tomorrow is going to be a bad day for the White House, and it's going to be interesting to see what Joe Biden has to say," Comer told co-hosts Todd Piro and Ashley Strohmier Tuesday. "He lied about the laptop. He lied about his knowledge of his family's shady business dealings. He lied about his involvement in his family's shady business dealings."

"He lies when he says his son has done nothing wrong, so it's going to be judgment day tomorrow for the White House," he continued.

Comer said congressional leaders will release a memo detailing the Biden family's overseas transactions, which will include the countries and family members involved in the alleged "influence peddling" scheme.

"You can't lie on bank records, and one thing that all the different banks that we dealt with have said is that this family was involved in money laundering scheme," Comer said. "So these are some very serious charges, and any other American family would have already been indicted and probably gone to prison for some of the things that the Biden family's done."

He urged the Justice Department to hold on a potential Hunter Biden indictment over the weekend until after Republicans make their announcement mid-week, saying the federal investigation into alleged tax and gun-related violations are just a "drop in the bucket" in comparison to what's coming.

"The gun charges are minimal compared to what else is out there," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said during "Fox & Friends." "And the subpoena by Senator Grassley and Congressman Colmer is, I believe, the first of probably potential multiple smoking guns in this thing, and there's also a deadline tomorrow for the FBI to produce that documentation."

"We're going be looking to see how the FBI, DOJ reacts to our press conference and to the deadline that Senator Grassley and Congressman Comer have placed on the FBI for that documentation," she continued.

Comer's remarks come after it was announced last week a whistleblower claims that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the whistleblower claims the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

Comer since issued a subpoena to obtain the document with a deadline by May 10.

"We're having to fight the mainstream media, but I think what we're going to be able to present to the American people tomorrow will be astonishing stuff that we've been talking about for a long time, but actually going to present it in form, so people can actually see the bank statements in the bank wires and get an idea of the dollar amount that we're talking about," Comer said.

"That's another thing that's never been reported. We've already disclosed $1.3 million from China that was wired directly into three or four Biden family members names," he continued. "That number is going to be a whole lot higher tomorrow morning."

Meanwhile, the Justice Department was reportedly alerted of a potential bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden back in 2018, according to an email obtained by Just the News.

Former federal prosecutor Bud Cummins notified then-New York U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman in that email back in October 2018. The email read, "VP Biden (and Sec State Kerry) exercised influence to protect Burisma Holdings in exchange for payments… All I have been told is that the person who made the transfers was told that ‘one goes to Joe Biden.’"

Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick, who claims to have evidence of a Biden family kickback scheme, accused Biden of being the "mastermind" behind his son's alleged criminal business dealings.

"We're seeing a lot more whistleblowers," McCormick told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. "The momentum is building behind what's going to come out tomorrow. Chairman Comer's Oversight Committee, he's got some significant evidence to relay, so I think there's going to be some revelations."

"The flood is coming through," he continued. "They can't hold it back."

The first son is in a variety of legal entanglements, including the congressional investigation into his family's alleged influence peddling, a years-long federal investigation into potential tax and gun-related violations and a child support case based in Arkansas.

Despite the complexity, Comer vowed to "unravel the web" of the Biden family's alleged corruption scandals as he prepares to release additional evidence.

"We're concerned that this White House is compromised, that this president is compromised, and that our national security is compromised because of the millions of dollars that our adversaries have wired the president's family over the past five years," Comer said.

